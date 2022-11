Not Available

The late Friedrich Gulda, an Austrian pianist who died on Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's birthday in 2000, puts decades of studying Mozart's music into practice in this concert of all-Mozart compositions performed on solo piano. The evening includes memorable interpretations of Mozart's "Fantasia in D minor, K. 397," "Sonata in F major, K. 332," "Fantasia in C minor, K. 475" and "Sonata in C minor, K. 457."