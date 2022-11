Not Available

You will find this Requiem the finest on video. It certainly outshines Bohm's dated approach, and Bernstein's lethargically slow performance. (No disrespect to them, I enjoy them but this is better :) It also gives us a superb opportunity to view Solti at work, and I wonder why don't have more of his performances on video. One may also enjoy seeing (and hearing) Rene Pape at only 27 years old, likewise Cecilia Bartoli in her young prime.