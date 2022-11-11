Mozg. Evolyutsiya

Not Available

In the film, we look into the future. How does scientific knowledge change our worldview, culture and environment? On the one hand, the development of technology expands our boundaries of freedom - we live longer, learned to establish communication with paralyzed people, etc. But the more scientists learn about the brain, the more questions arise. Back in the 1980s, Benjamin Libet conducted experiments that, according to many scientists, proved that man does not have free will. Neuroscientists say that our behavior and decisions depend only on the activity of neurons.