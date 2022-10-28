Not Available

Set six months after Naotake (Hidetoshi Nishijima) learned the truth behind his wife's death. Naotake works for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department Public Security Bureau, but feels worn out. Ryota (Teruyuki Kagawa) quit the police force due to his distrust of the department and now runs a private detective office. An occupation and explosion case takes place simultaneously with an embassy attack. The attacks are orchestrated by crime planner Takayanagi (Yusuke Iseya) and assassin Gondo (Tori Matsuzaka) under the name of mysterious figure Daruma (Takeshi Kitano).