Not Available

Two itinerant actress, the Vlakometros and Poniridis, arrive at Adira, a city of ancient Greece groaning under the despotic rule of the tyrant Hippias, to give a performance. Because Vlakometros is identical to Hippias, the dissident intellectuals will try to use it to overthrow the tyrant. A series of incredible comedic misunderstandings and unexpected will follow in this brilliant political satire, which had experienced serious problems with censorship when the Junta was.