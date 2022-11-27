MPS: Jazzin' the Black Forest

Not Available

"The Black Forest? What is that? A spooky place?“, asks George Duke at the beginning of his interview - no, it´s not spooky at all, just one of the most famous woodside areas of Germany and most famous for its cukkoo-clocks. But did you know that once upon a time, one of the heavy industrial bosses of Germany dedicated his life to producing high quality jazz records? He even did sessions with the Oscar Peterson Trio in his living room at home. This is his story and the story of his record company MPS (Music Production Schwarzwald), which was beside ECM the most influential record company in Germany and Europe. Many interviews with some of the numerous MPS stars are included: Eberhard Weber and Wolfgang Dauner/ Rolf and Joachim Kühn/ Albert Mangelsdorff/ George Duke as well as some of the original engineers...