"Mr and Mrs Art" - Getting attention is like being struck by the light of the sun, says artist Karin "Mamma" Anderson. If you are lucky you are hit by its rays for a short while during a lifetime, but the light is transient. Artists Karin "Mamma" Andersson and Jockum Nordström bathing in the light of fame. Few other artist couples in Sweden can compete with them in terms of attention and success. They exhibit at all the major galleries and fairs around the world, win prizes and are constantly in demand. Filmmaker Bengt Bok has followed the couple from studio to venue and talked about the conditions of creation and the sweetness and the taste of blood in fame and being famous.