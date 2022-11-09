Mr Bean: The Library

Not Available

Mr. Bean visits a rare book library (possibly the British Library), where he reads a rare tome that must be handled with gloves. Soon after he uses a pencil and a crayon to copy a page of the book by shading on a piece of tracing paper, he sneezes, and the tracing paper slips away. He doesn't notice this, and continues to use a crayon for shading, but on the book instead of the tracing paper. When he notices this, he attempts to remove the crayon marks - first by erasing, and then by using correction fluid, but eventually ends up tearing out the pages he has defiled. To neaten up the stubs of the pages he has torn out, he uses a boxcutter knife, but doesn't notice that while doing so, he cuts other pages.