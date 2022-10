Not Available

Mr Bhatti is a delusional character who wins a trip to the Lake District out of the blue, he comes over, with a group of Indian tourists visiting the Lake District. Bhatti is under the impression that he has been called over by George W.Bush, for supposed peace talks being the delusional man he is. But its not just the scenery and the possible meeting with Bush, which attracts Bhattis interest. Alice an English girl also catches his eye.