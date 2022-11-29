Not Available

Ye Yun (or Da San) is the third son in his family, born in 1970 in Zhaowu Dameng in Inner Mongolia, where he works for a local copper company. For the last 10 years of his life, he feels little has changed. However, he has always had an idea: to go to Tibet and see Mount Everest. Those around him have often discouraged the idea because of the region's harsh environment. Yet, Da San is determined to do something different life in his ordinary life. He determines to satisfy his wish, so he persuaded his friends to embark on a roadtrip to Tibet.