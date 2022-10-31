Mr. Big - Live From The Living Room

Not Available

After the release of Mr. Big's reunion album What If..., the band embarked on a world tour which took them to Japan in January 2011. What If... had gone gold in Japan and the band lined up 11 Japanese dates in support of the release. At the end of January 2011, during a weeklong promotional trip to promote the album and tour, they were invited to the WOWOW TV Studios in Tokyo to perform a special acoustic show. When the talk of a broadcast first came up, Mr. Big wanted to present something different than they've ever done before, thus the idea of an acoustic show came about and a string quintet was brought in to enhance the project even more. The result from that magic night in Tokyo is now here: 10 Mr. Big classics in a completely new and fresh setting and a unique portrait of the band during their very first acoustic show.