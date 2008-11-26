2008

Mr. Bones 2: Back from the Past

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 26th, 2008

Studio

Videovision Entertainment

MR. BONES 2: BACK FROM THE PAST, is the story of Hekule, the King of Kuvukiland who is given a gemstone by the dying Kunji Balanadin. The stone is cursed and causes Hekule to become possessed by the spirit of the mischievous Kunji. It is up Mr. Bones, the royal witch doctor to cure his King and get rid of this cursed stone by returning the gem to its home in an Indian fishing village.

Cast

Tongayi ChirisaHekule
Leeanda ReddyReshmi
Kaseran PillayKunji Balanadin
Meren ReddyKerrit
Leon SchusterMr Bones

