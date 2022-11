Not Available

Inspector Chu (Chocolate) is an idiot to rival Inspector Clouseau. After he fails to catch a car-park full of thieves he is demoted to the missing persons squad, only to be faced with the kidnapping of the son of the star of a TV cooking show. Inspector Chocolate (so called because of his fondness for Smarties) bungles the case, fails to dance the tango and interferes with the Miss Hong Kong pageant in his attempts to solve the case