Not Available

Mr. Bricks: A Heavy Metal Murder Musical introduces tattooed muscleman Tim Dax as Mr. Bricks, an ex-con left for dead in an empty New York City warehouse. Rocked by headaches caused by the bullet lodged in his brain, he pieces together memories — the barrel of a gun…his girl’s scream…and eventually, the face of the dirty cop (Vito Trigo, Dark Windows) who pulled the trigger! All he wants is to find his missing girl Scarlet (Nicola Fiore, Mr. Cannibal Holocaust, Game Over), and vows to kill anyone that gets in his way…but what if Scarlet doesn’t want to be found?