Not Available

The story starts with Hakimi, a freelance scriptwriter who is on his way to send his 7-year-old daughter, Imelda, to his ex-wife's house on one stormy night. On the way there, he sees a sports car that just hit a tree. Hakimi stops his car and sees a girl is trapped in the car. He decides to help the girl, who is very badly hurt, and leaves her after calling the ambulance. He also doesn't realize that he accidentally left one of his shoes there. Meanwhile, Puteri Megawati, who is very thankful to the mysterious guy that saved her, meets Siti Shahirah, a member of the paparazzi that as usual, is looking for sensational news. The princess asks Siti to help her look for "Mr. Cinderella" (the man that helped her that night) and promises a reward of RM500,000. Who's the real "Mr. Cinderella"?