Mr. Cinderella 2

Not Available

In this sequel, Hakimi is engaged to the lovely Princess Megawati, and is appointed as CEO of her company, Megapuri Berhad. In living up to his role as CEO, Hakimi meets Datuk Johan and his charming daughter Anis, who arrive in Kuala Lumpur from New Zealand for a business deal with Megapuri Berhad. It is during this meeting that Anis falls for Hakimi. Meanwhile, Megawati becomes aware of Hakimi's attitude towards the two visitors, turning her into a furious jealous little princess. The relationship between the princess and Hakimi deteriorates, and Hakimi flees to New Zealand to take a job offer from Anis. Anis then receives news that her father has passed away due to a heart attack.