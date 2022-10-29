Not Available

Mahadevan Thampi (Sreenivasan), owner of the Sankaramangalam Hospital, gets cheated by his uncle Madhavan Thampi (Rajan P. Dev) into transferring the ownership of the hospital to Madhavan's London-educated daughter Nandini (Annie), by enticing Mahadevan with the false promise of giving Nandini's hand in marriage to him. However, Madhavan had his own slimy plans of getting Nandini married to Rajagopal (Mukesh), the new doctor in the hospital, but who in reality was a quack out to make some cash.