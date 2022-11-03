Not Available

Michael Hui plays the lovable "Mr. Coconut", who arrives in town from Hainan China where he lived with his coconuts. Here in the sophisticated urban jungles of Hong Kong. "Mr. Coconut" has finally reunited with his family, as he endures Hong Kong Streets of the late 1980s, filled with stock and property gamblers, heavy mobile phones etc..... "Mr. Coconut", a Hong Kong Lunar New Year film classic, is also Michael's first 30 million box office hit in which he received the Best Actor Nomination in 1989.