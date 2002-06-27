When Longfellow Deeds, a small-town pizzeria owner and poet, inherits $40 billion from his deceased uncle, he quickly begins rolling in a different kind of dough. Moving to the big city, Deeds finds himself besieged by opportunists all gunning for their piece of the pie. Babe, a television tabloid reporter, poses as an innocent small-town girl to do an exposé on Deeds.
|Adam Sandler
|Longfellow Deeds
|Winona Ryder
|Babe Bennett
|John Turturro
|Emilio Lopez
|Allen Covert
|Marty
|Peter Gallagher
|Chuck Cedar
|Erick Avari
|Cecil Anderson
