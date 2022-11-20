Not Available

After a series of fruitless relationships, an innocent young woman ventures out yet again into the cruel world of desperate assholes, the social wasteland known as Hollywood, California. On a blind date, hoping to find Mr. Right, she ends up finding Mr. Dramatic, a lonely man afflicted by the bitter pain of living in his own world. Together, these two seemingly pathetic souls discover that someone perfect could really be out there for each of them. Unfortunately, all Hell must break loose in a filthy meat market for this understanding to take hold. It isn't pretty, but neither is dating in L.A.