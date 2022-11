Not Available

A television news anchorman, İsmet Berkan goes on a journey with his wife. Along the journey, out of the blue they start fighting. When he confesses that he cheated on her, she gets mad. Enraged, Leyla gets out of the car, enters a gas station and takes off with a man in a red sports car. Trying to track down his wife, the anchorman finds himself trapped in a bizarre world in the midst of murderers, cops and beautiful women.