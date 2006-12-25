2006

Lance Valenteen (David Boreanaz) makes a living as "Mr. Fix It," a man who gets hired by men that have just recently been dumped by their girlfriend. Lance dates the guys' ex-girlfriend and becomes the worst date possible, sending the girl back into her ex-boyfriends arms. But when Lance gets hired by Bill Smith (Pat Healy) to get Sophia Fiori (Alana De La Garza) back, Lance, for the first time, starts falling for one of his marks.