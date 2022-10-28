Not Available

Mr. Forbush and the Penguins

  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

EMI Films

Life for Richard Forbush, brilliant biology student and conceited philanderer, is one long round of eat, drink and be merry. But his decision to accept a six-month research post in the Antarctic, making the first detailed study of a penguin colony, changes all that... Living in Shackleton’s derelict hut, Forbush is alone at the frozen edge of the world, his only links to civilisation a two-way radio and letters to his elusive, would-be girlfriend, Tara, in London. Through an often ferocious winter in the company of the penguins, he grows increasingly attached to his hardy, endearing subjects – learning profound lessons in endurance and humility.

Cast

Hayley MillsTara St. John Luke
Dudley SuttonStarshot
Tony BrittonGeorge Dewport
Thorley WaltersMr. Forbush Sr.
Judy CampbellMrs. Forbush
Joss AcklandHead of Board

