Mr. Fortune

Toy designer Yau (Anthony Chan) is always bullied by boss (Wong Wan Si) and ex-girlfriend (Money Lo). One day, Yau runs into a beautiful but rebellious girl named Ching (Chingmy Yau), who tells him she is the target of triad harassment. Yau is determined to help her, and he resigns from his job at the encouragement of Ching. The two take low-pay jobs at a fast food chain, and gradually fall in love with each other. But their relationship is threatened when Ching's true identity as the daughter of a tycoon (Roy Chiao) is exposed.