老夫子奇趣录 Mr. Funnybone Strikes Again

Not Available

After "Old Master Q" first appeared on the screen and was greatly welcomed by the audience, the protagonist actors collaborated again. The Singapore laughter Wang Sha plays the "old master", and the short winter melon plays the "big sweet potato". It is matched with one fat and one thin. The image of the East is "Lao Hadi". The story begins with an antique profiteer trying to steal the old mandarin duck antique vase, but the old master design defrauds him of 20,000 yuan, and donates the 200,000 yuan he sold the vase to charity. The story is both relaxing and educational. The background is Cheung Chau in the 1960s, full of old fishing port style.