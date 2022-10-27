Not Available

Mr. Go

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Showbox

A 15-year-old circus ringmaster Wei-wei is left all alone with gorilla Ling-ling after grandfather passes away. Thanks to her grandfather's love for baseball, Ling-ling was trained to play baseball and has developed remarkable hitting skills. The materialistic sports agent Sung Chung-Su hears of this remarkable gorilla, and signs Ling-ling to play in the professional South Korean baseball league. Dreaming of success, World's first gorilla pinch hitter and his 15-year old trainer begin on their run in the Korean Baseball League.

Cast

Xu JiaoWeiwei
Sung Dong-ilSung Choong-Soo
Kim Jeong-taerival baseball team director
Kim Kang-woobaseball team director
Kim Jung-taerival baseball team director
Joe Odagiriowner of baseball team Junichi Ito

