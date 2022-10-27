A 15-year-old circus ringmaster Wei-wei is left all alone with gorilla Ling-ling after grandfather passes away. Thanks to her grandfather's love for baseball, Ling-ling was trained to play baseball and has developed remarkable hitting skills. The materialistic sports agent Sung Chung-Su hears of this remarkable gorilla, and signs Ling-ling to play in the professional South Korean baseball league. Dreaming of success, World's first gorilla pinch hitter and his 15-year old trainer begin on their run in the Korean Baseball League.
|Xu Jiao
|Weiwei
|Sung Dong-il
|Sung Choong-Soo
|Kim Jeong-tae
|rival baseball team director
|Kim Kang-woo
|baseball team director
|Kim Jung-tae
|rival baseball team director
|Joe Odagiri
|owner of baseball team Junichi Ito
