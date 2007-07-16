2007

The town of Sauquoit, New York has a local legend, which says that the reclusive man who runs the annual Halloween haunted house uses real body parts to make his attraction so frightening. This is a legend that is taken lightly by everyone until the youth of the town begin disappearing, and people start pointing fingers. The remaining teens of the town want to get to the bottom of the mystery, so they decide to check out that old haunted house for themselves. As more kids disappear, less of the mystery is solved. And why is the Sheriff so uninterested in investigating Bill Loomis, who has gotten the nickname... Mr. Halloween...