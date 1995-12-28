Mr. Holland's Opus

In 1965, passionate musician Glenn Holland takes a day job as a high school music teacher, convinced it's just a small obstacle on the road to his true calling: writing a historic opus. As the decades roll by with the composition unwritten but generations of students inspired through his teaching, Holland must redefine his life's purpose.
|Glenne Headly
|Iris Holland
|Jay Thomas
|Bill Meister
|Olympia Dukakis
|Principal Helen Jacobi
|William H. Macy
|Vice Principal Gene Wolters
|Alicia Witt
|Gertrude Lang
|Nicholas John Renner
|Cole Holland ( mit 6. Jahren )
