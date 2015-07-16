Mr. Holmes

The story is set in 1947, following a long-retired Holmes living in a Sussex village with his housekeeper and rising detective son. But then he finds himself haunted by an unsolved 50-year old case. Holmes' memory isn't what it used to be, so he only remembers fragments of the case: a confrontation with an angry husband, a secret bond with his beautiful but unstable wife.
|Ian McKellen
|Sherlock Holmes
|Milo Parker
|Roger
|Laura Linney
|Mrs. Munro
|Hattie Morahan
|Ann Kelmot
|Patrick Kennedy
|Thomas Kelmot
|Patrick Kennedy
|Thomas Kelmot
View Full Cast >