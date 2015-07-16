2015

Mr. Holmes

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 16th, 2015

Studio

FilmNation Entertainment

The story is set in 1947, following a long-retired Holmes living in a Sussex village with his housekeeper and rising detective son. But then he finds himself haunted by an unsolved 50-year old case. Holmes' memory isn't what it used to be, so he only remembers fragments of the case: a confrontation with an angry husband, a secret bond with his beautiful but unstable wife.

Cast

Ian McKellenSherlock Holmes
Milo ParkerRoger
Laura LinneyMrs. Munro
Hattie MorahanAnn Kelmot
Patrick KennedyThomas Kelmot
