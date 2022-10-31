Mr. Immortality: The Life and Times of Twista

Not Available

Vlad Yudin of The Vladar Company will tell a story of Twista’s upbringing in Chicago and the city’s impact on his development as an artist and his inspirations in life. The documentary will also explore the topics of current day Chicago and its population; outline the cultural importance, the history of its gun violence and its impact on the residents and especially kids. The biopic which checks in at over 90 minutes, will have celebrity guest appearances from Ne-Yo, The Dream, Jeremih, Scott Storch and more — and it will outline Twista’s accomplishments, his importance and influence in Hip- Hop and music overall. It will examine his matchless signature flow patterns and analyze his famous rhymes that landed him in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1992 as the world’s fastest MC, spitting 598 syllables in one minute.