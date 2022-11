Not Available

Tamotsu Inukai is a married middle-aged man with a wife, daughter and son. Mr. Inukai has a strong dislike for dogs, but while he is working on the island his family takes in a Samoyed dog to fill in the father's absence, the family decides to raise the dog. At first Mr. Inukai opposes the family taking the dog in, but he can't persuade his family to abandon the dog. When Mr. Inukai arrives back in Tokyo, he now has to has to live with the Samoyed dog. Can he?