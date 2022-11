Not Available

If you suffer from coulrophobia (fear of clowns), this shock-horror sequel to 2003's S.I.C.K., following the vengeful actions of a released convict who dresses like Bozo, is guaranteed to scare. The newly freed jailbird (Rudy Hatfield) -- who spent years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit -- assumes the moniker Mr. Jingles and hits the streets with floppy clown feet to wreak havoc on those who did him wrong.