David Johnson awakes from a 50-year coma at the age of 76. He has a very hard time accepting his old body, the fact that he has lost more than half of his life, and the super modern world he now must adjust to. Frustrated and angry, he finally embraces the abrupt loneliness by consolidating his entire life into the one important romantic relationship he left behind, and he tracks down his college years sweetheart, Halina McCarthy.