2013

Scott (Jon Foster, Stay Alive) and Penny (Sarah Jones, Sons Of Anarchy) move to a remote cabin to escape the pressures of modern living. They soon discover they are not along; an infamously reclusive artist - known only as 'Mr Jones' - livers nearby. Mr Jones doesn't like to be disturbed, only coming out at night to drag his strange, sinister sculptures into the woods. When Scott & Penny's curiosity leads them too close to Mr Jones for comfort, he plunges them into a nightmare world of mayhem, madness and mind-bending terror.