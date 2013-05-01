2013

Mr. Jones

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 1st, 2013

Studio

Not Available

Scott (Jon Foster, Stay Alive) and Penny (Sarah Jones, Sons Of Anarchy) move to a remote cabin to escape the pressures of modern living. They soon discover they are not along; an infamously reclusive artist - known only as 'Mr Jones' - livers nearby. Mr Jones doesn't like to be disturbed, only coming out at night to drag his strange, sinister sculptures into the woods. When Scott & Penny's curiosity leads them too close to Mr Jones for comfort, he plunges them into a nightmare world of mayhem, madness and mind-bending terror.

Cast

Jon FosterScott
Rachel O'MearaThe Skeptic
Mark StegerMr. Jones
Jessica DowdeswellHooded Penny
Faran TahirThe Anthropologist
David ClennonThe Curator

View Full Cast >

Images