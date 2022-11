Not Available

Comedy - Long time Vegas comedy act "Hank & Chet", enjoyed a successful career until Vegas outgrow them causing Chet to self-destruct in an alcoholic haze. Now in his fifties, Hank leads a lonely and solitary existence struggling to find gigs with the same outdated act. Hank's life changes after he falls in love with Agnes. Although Agnes loves Hank, she cannot understand his obsession with his old comedy routine.