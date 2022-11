Not Available

“Mr Lee vs. Mr Lee” from director Shim Kwang Jin is a dysfunctional family drama based upon the play “Happy Family” and loosely inspired by the life experiences of lead actor Lee Dae Geun. The film is certainly a very personal affair for Lee, whose soul-searching performance won him a Best Leading Actor nomination at the 44th Daejong Awards in a role which is a real departure for the former screen sex symbol.