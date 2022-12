Not Available

An insightful 60-minute, live-action documentary DVD on the eastern theater Union Army Soldiers of the Civil War - Abraham Lincoln's Army of the Potomac. The film analyzes the various uniforms, Casey's musket drill, camp life, food, weapons and equipment, of some of the hardest fighting Army brigades of the eastern theater -- the Irish Brigade, the Iron Brigade, the first Vermont Brigade, the Pennsylvania "Bucktails" and the German's of the 11th Corps.