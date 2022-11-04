Not Available

Aruna Arunachalam (Manorama) is an estate owner in Ooty and she is in trouble with Thiruttani (Anandaraj), who keep illegally some hectares of her estate. Murugan (Prabhu)won the Mr. Madras award and he also worked as a model. His mother (Lakshmi) advices him to find a decent job. He is later appointed by Aruna to protect her and she promises to keep him permanently. Aruna Arunachalam has two granddaughters : Meera (Sukanya) and Devi (Vineetha). Murugan investigates in Thiruttani's area and he finds Ganja plantation. Murugan then shows the proof to the police and they arrest Thiruttani (Anandaraj). Although, Murugan accomplishes his mission, Aruna dismisses him. So Murugan takes challenge to continue to work here. Murugan makes things rough on Aruna's family. Murugan's mother is worried about her son, she comes there and she faints after seeing Aruna. Murugan's mother is in fact Aruna's daughter. In the past Murugan's mother married with a poor labourer and Aruna didn't accept it.