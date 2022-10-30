Not Available

Mr. Marumakan is a 2012 Malayalam family drama film written by the duo Udayakrishna-Siby K. Thomas and directed by Sandhya Mohan.[1] [2] The movie stars Dileep and Sanusha in the lead roles and Bhagyaraj, Khushboo, Sheela, Biju Menon, Nedumudi Venu and Hijaz in supporting roles.[3] [4] The film tells the story of a three women (businesswoman Raja Kokila, Raja Mallika and her daughter Raja Lakshmi) who believe that a woman can survive without the help of a man. However, entry of the lawyer trained drama director Ashok Raj into their lives forces them to revise their opinions. The story of the film is based on the 1989 Telugu film Athaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu which also inspired the following films: Mappillai (Tamil; 1989), Jamai Raja (Hindi; 1990) and Mappillai (Tamil; 2011). Critical reactions to the film were mostly negative but the film managed to become an average hit at the box office