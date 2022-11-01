Mr. Men Show - Little Miss Sunshine Presents: Fun in the Sun!

Not Available

The Dillydale County Fair has something for everyone--Mr. Stubborn is determined to win at "Whack a Clown," Miss Chatterbox and Mr. Grumpy are touring the fun house, and Miss Naughty just signed Mr. Persnickety up to catch a greased pig. In "Wildlife," Mr. Noisy, Miss Helpful, and Mr. Lazy are out in the wilderness interacting with bears and other creatures, while a day at the "Amusement Park" provides very different experiences for Mr. Strong, Mr. Happy, and Mr. Stubborn. "Beach" is the perfect setting for a day spent reading, parasailing, picnicking, or surfing, but Miss Helpful, Miss Daredevil, and Mr. Bump make a strange water-skiing trio in "Lake." Finally, Miss Sunshine is the perfect tour guide in "Science"--too bad Miss Whoops and Miss Helpful aren't equally exemplary employees.