Mr. Men Show - Mr. Tickle Presents: Tickle Time Around Town!

The Mr. Men Little Miss Show is an animated program that's based on the books by Roger Hargreaves and features colorful characters with extreme personality traits like laziness, grumpiness, nervousness, and an insatiable urge to tickle. These six episodes take place in Dillydale where townspeople like Mr. Tickle, Miss Calamity, and Mr. Messy are busy with everything from parades and celebrations to everyday events like harvesting hay and going to the mall or movie theater. Because each character is ruled by a dominant personality trait, differences in approach and opinions are marked.