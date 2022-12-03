Not Available

Paul Crifo designed over 140 movie posters between 1950 and 1980 and is one of the most prolific and talented designers of the genre. Crifo was devoted to the art of design and illustration, but his humble nature diminished the recognition he deserved and a vigorous work ethic separated him from family, causing personal regret. Now 93, his compelling story is finally told in "Mr. Movie Poster," a comprehensive look at years of breathtaking theatrical and personal artwork from Crifo's vast archive.