Mr & Mrs 420

Deputy (Binnu Dhillon) wants to be an actor like Dharmander but has to settle for playing Saroopnakha (character) in the local Ramlila because of the lack of opportunity. His friend Jass(Jassi Gill) is unemployed and in love with a girl who will only marry if he finds a job. Their families feel humiliated because of them. Both of them decide to join their friend Palli (Yuvraj Hans) in a town in search for a better future and to prove themselves. The big problem they didn't realize is that this cannot be done until they have a place to stay. Then comes Babu (Babble Rai), friend of Palli, to their rescue, but this also does not last long because of their partying one night. Homeless, and jobless, they decide to look for a cheap accomodation. The one they find only allows married couples to stay. So they lie about their marital status, and somehow Palli and Jass convince Babu and Deputy to play their wives for getting roof over their heads. What follows is confusion and a lot of comedy