Mr. & Mrs. Player

Chinese Feng Shui master Carson was a "Natural Born Player", taking names and breaking hearts. Fate had it that he would meet his match, the hot veterinarian Chi-Ling. It was love at first sight but neither could stand the other's fickle nature lest the affair might have ended as soon as it began. Chi-Ling's roommates, Big S and Small S came up with a perfect plan – to invite Carson to move in with Chi-Ling and make him promise to have no sexual contact with any girls for 100 days. Carson accepted the challenge without a second thought. Yet, the two sisters and his ex-lovers took turns in seducing him. Ninety difficult days have since passed, the biggest temptation arrived in the form of the hottest bachelor in Hong Kong, Daniel Lee began courting Chi-Ling. At the same time, Karen, Carson’s first love, suddenly came back into his life. Would these star crossed lovers cross the finish line together?