Mr. Neighbor's House 2

Mr. Neighbors House 2 comically blurs the innocence of Mr. Rogers with the dark surrealism of David Lynch in a half hour, live action kids show that is too disturbing for kids. Mr. Neighbor (Brian Huskey) learns the importance of telling the truth. But only when he tells the whole truth can he open the Secret Door and save Neighborton! Join him as he faces his personal demons, struggles to keep a grip on reality and hopefully uncovers a hidden truth. You never know what you'll discover at Mr. Neighbor's House!