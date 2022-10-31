Mr. Nookayya

Not Available

Nookayya (Manoj Manchu), who calls himself Nokia, is an expert cell phone thief. He has a good heart though and together with his friends Nampally (Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao) and Charger (Vennela Kishore), he takes care of orphans and abandoned kids. He is deeply in love with Shilpa (Sana Khan), who is a waitress in a pub. Sana wants Nokia to settle down in life with a nice car, lots of cash and a house in order to marry. A desperate Nokia starts hunting for ways to achieve these things in life. On a separate note, Anu (Kriti Kharbanda) and Kiran (Raja Abel) are a newly married couple. On a trip to Bangalore, Kiran is kidnapped by a gang headed by Shajahan Bismil (Murali Sharma) and they demand a ransom of 2 Crores.