1948

Mr. Peabody and the Mermaid

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

August 10th, 1948

Nunnally Johnson Productions

As told to a psychiatrist: Mr. Peabody, middle-aged Bostonian on vacation with his wife in the Caribbean, hears mysterious, wordless singing on an uninhabited rock in the bay. Fishing in the vicinity, he catches...a mermaid. He takes her home and, though she has no spoken language, falls in love with her. Of course, his wife won't believe that thing in the bathtub is anything but a large fish. Predictable complications follow in rather tame fashion.

Ann BlythMermaid
Irene HerveyMrs. Polly Peabody
Andrea KingCathy Livingston
Clinton SundbergMike Fitzgerald
Art SmithDr. Harvey
Hugh FrenchMajor Hadley

