Telugu movie from SMr. Pellikoduku (English: Mr. Bride Groom) is a 2013 Telugu film directed by Devi Prasad starring Sunil and Isha Chawla in the lead roles. This movie is produced by N. V. Prasad and Paras Jain on Megaa Super Good Films Banner while S. A. Rajkumar scored the Music.[2] This film is an official remake of 2011 Hindi film Tanu Weds Manu directed by Anand L. Rai starring R. Madhavan and Kangna Ranaut in the Lead Roles