Drago Habjan is a pigeon breeder of the old school. At the age of six, when he saw his first carrier pigeon, he fell in love with pigeons for life. In Drago's words, a pigeon is a mister. And so is Drago. He understands pigeons, and pigeons understand him. The film shows harmony and love difficult to find. It is about love, solitude, anger, loneliness and sadness of a single being. Mister Pigeon.