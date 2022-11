Not Available

Riley (Kenny Bee) is being followed by the ghost of an evil warlock, who was killed in a duel with Riley's father many years ago. Now, he wants to seek revenge by causing misfortune in Riley's life. Therefore, Riley's mother (Pik-Wan Tang) will see to it that the demon is vanquished by using another human being as bait. She sees a ray of hope when she meets Riley's girlfriend (Carol 'Do Do' Cheng) - a woman she detests.